Tarpons strong at District, send seven to Area

The Port Isabel High Tarpons track and field team placed second at last week’s District 32-4A track and field meet and qualified seven athletes for next week’s area meet.

Cesar Aguilera and Mac Strunk won gold in the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes respectively and ran legs in the victorious 4 x 100-meter and 4 x 200meter relay races.

Also advancing to area competition for Port Isabel are Tavien Ellison (200 meters, 4 x 100, 4 x 200), William Camacho (triple jump, 4 x 100, 4 x 400), Angel Cacho (shot put), Juan Ramos (4 x 200, 4 x 400), and Jesus Moctezuma (4 x 200).

A total of seven Tarpon athletes now advance to area competition in as

many events.

“Yeah, that’s pretty good,” head P.I. boys coach, Joe Gonzales said Monday. “I was proud of our kids. They never gave up. They gave it all they had. The outcome wasn’t what we wanted, but we got second place.”

As they have been all season, Tarpon runners were strong in the sprint events. Aguilera won the 100-meter dash for the second meet in a row with a time of 11.50 seconds, and Strunk extended his winning streak in the 200 meters to six races with the winning time of 22.20.

