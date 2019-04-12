Track and field win five gold medals

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

The Port Isabel Lady Tarpons track and field team was golden at the District 32-4A meet last week at Hidalgo.

They captured the team championship and won five gold medals in the process. And that’s not all; a total of nine Lady Tarpon athletes are advancing to area competition as a result of their top four finishes in nine different events.

Gold medal performances were turned in by Danaka Camacho, Marlyn Cesenes, and Madison Ramos in individual events, and the 4 x 200-meter relay team of Allyson Reyes,

Mandy Perkins, Lora Galvan, and Camacho also won gold in that event.

The final team standings had Port Isabel on top with 119.33 points, and the Lady Tarpons were followed by La Feria in second place with 106.33 points. Last year’s district champion, RGC-Grulla was third with 100 points.

Danaka Camacho will compete in the area meet in four events; the 100meter dash, 200-meter dash, the 4 x 200-meter relay, and the long jump. She was the gold medalist in the 100 meters, silver medalist in the 200, and ran the anchor (4th) leg in the gold-medal winning 4 x 200 meters. And

she won the long jump by 4.75 inches with a leap of 15-07.25.

Allyson Reyes advances in three events. She was second to Camacho in the 100-meters, ran the first leg in the 4 x 200 relay, and was 4th in the high jump.

And, not to be outdone, Marlyn Cesenes is on to area competition in three events as well. She was 4th in the 400 meters, ran the first leg in the secondplace 4 x 400-meter relay, and was the gold medalist in the pole vault. Cesenes’ time in the 400 meters was a personal record 1:03.08.

