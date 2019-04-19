Lady’s track and field off to Regionals

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

Seven Port Isabel Lady Tarpon athletes are off to next week’s regional track and field meet as a result of high finishes at this week’s area meet in La Feria.

Madison Ramos, Marlyn Cesenes, Danaka Camacho, Gabby Torres, Mandy Perkins, Lora Galvan, and Allyson Reyes advance to regional competition by placing in the top four in their respective events.

Ramos was second in the high jump with a leap of five feet even, and Cesenes also won the silver medal in the pole vault by clearing nine feet six inches on her best vault.

“It felt good,” Ramos said afterwards. “I was a little nervous but overall I think I did pretty good.”

“The wind wasn’t a problem,” Cesenes told the Press. “At practice I didn’t jump as much, but it was windy those days … and it was worse than this.”

Torres advances as well in the pole vault after she cleared eight feet even and that was good for fourth place.

