Sandpiper pavilion opens at Isla Blanca Park

Special to the Press

Last week, Cameron County announced the completion and opening of the new Sandpipers Pavilion at Isla Blanca Park.

The new improvements at Sandpiper Pavilion include picnic tables, restrooms, rinse stations, concession areas, bbq areas, and an ADA dune walkover.

Other new features include the development of a lighted beachfront boardwalk equipped with shaded structures and additional parking areas. The pavilion is constructed 200 ft. landward from the original site with a conservation dune system seaward of the pavilions to protect the structures.

The new pavilion is just one of the renovations being made at Isla Blanca, which further include an amphitheater and a multipurpose facility priced at about $18 million. According to Cameron County Parks Director Joe E. Vega, the County is utilizing money collected from user fees as well as hotel-motel and vehicle rentals.

Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino stated, “I’m excited that the Sandpiper Pavilion is completed just in time before the summer break. This new facility is one of many premier improvements that we are currently completing at Isla Blanca Park,” he said. “Once all improvements are completed, Isla Blanca Park will be one of the best coastal parks, not only on the Texas Coast, but on the entire coast of the Gulf of Mexico. We appreciate your patience as we continue to enhance Isla Blanca Park.”

