Best Beach 2019, SPI receives Best Restored Beaches Award

Special to the Press

The American Shore and Beach Preservation Association (ASBPA) have awarded the City of South Padre Island the Best Restored Beaches for 2019. The ASBPA released its much-anticipated annual list of the nation’s best-restored beaches. This year’s list provides representation from the mid-Atlantic, south Atlantic, Pacific and Gulf coasts.

South Padre Island was selected due to its innovative method of utilizing sand tracing techniques and a nearshore berm. It involved close coordination with the US Army Corps of Engineers, US Geological Survey, Partrac Geomarine Inc., Texas A&M University at Galveston and the City to assemble this massive study within six months.

