Commission meets, business as usual

By ANGIE GAMEZ

Special to the PRESS

Numerous agenda items were discussed and approved at the City of Port Isabel City Commission meeting held earlier this week on Tuesday, June 11.

Commissioners met and approved Ordinance 673-C, which amends 673-B to comply with the Texas Legislature’s recently adopted HB 852, which alters the way that permit fees may be charged for residential structures.

The fee would no longer be based on the value of residential dwellings. Instead, permit fees for residential dwelling units would be $0.45 per square foot for occupied space and $0.25 per square foot for unoccupied space.

City Manager Jared Hockema added a change to Ordinance 673-C to include a fee for multifamily dwelling, an additional $500 per unit. In addition, Carlos Bringas was appointed to the Port Isabel Planning and Zoning Board by the Commission.

