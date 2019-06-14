Port Isabel High School varsity wind ensemble advancing to Area

Special to the PRESS

The Port Isabel High School Band – Varsity Wind Ensemble, under the direction of Scott Hartsfield, has advanced to the Area level for the Association of Texas Small School Bands “Outstanding Performance Series” CD competition.

Their recorded performance of “Semper Fidelis” by John Philip Sousa placed 1 overall. The band will compete again for a chance to advance to the State hearing in late June. Since 2001, the Port Isabel High School band program has been awarded eight State Championships and has been State Runner-Up three times. The Point Isabel ISD Department of Instrumental Music would like to thank the PIISD Board of Trustees, campus administrations, central office administration, band boosters and parents for their continued support.