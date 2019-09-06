Sep 06 2019

Now open: Ribbon cutting ceremony held for new pavilion, boardwalk

By GAIGE DAVILA

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

Ribbon cutting ceremony attendees gather in the new Isla Blanca pavilion just before state and local officials ceremoniously opened the pavilion and boardwalk. Photo by Gaige Davila.

Several local, county, and state officials officially opened the new pavilion and boardwalk on Isla Blanca Park via a ribbon cutting ceremony on August 29, just before sunset.

The pavilion and boardwalk have been open since last week, in conclusion to over a year of construction that included: reconstructing and connecting the Sandpiper Pavilion and D.J. Lerma Pavilion; building a lighted beach boardwalk; reconstructing the parking lot, and constructing a conservation dune system, with the help of Texas A&M Kingsville, the University of Texas at Rio Grande Valley and the Cameron County Native Plant Center. The pavilion has several picnic tables, all constructed by the San Benito CISD NJROTC Cadets.

In all, the pavilion and boardwalk cost $19 million, paid for by South Padre Island’s venue tax, a half percent tax on every dollar for a hotel or short-term rental on the Island.

Speakers included Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino, Jr.; Cameron County commissioners Sofia C. Lopez (Precinct 1), Joey Lopez (Precinct 2), David A. Garza (Precinct 3), and Gus Ruiz (Precinct 4); South Padre Island Mayor Patrick McNulty; Natalie Bell, Manager of the Beach Access & Dune Protection Program at the Texas General Land Office; Director of Parks and Recreation of Cameron County Joe E. Vega; and State Senator Eddie Lucio, Jr., District 27 (Brownsville).

Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. and Cameron County Commissioner Sofia C. Benavidez cut a ribbon, ceremoniously opening the Isla Blanca boardwalk. In the photo are Cameron County Parks & Recreation director Joe E. Vega, State Senator Eddie Lucio Jr., South Padre Island Council member Ken Medders, Place 1, Cameron County Commissioner Joey Lopez, Place 2, and South Padre Island Mayor Patrick McNulty, and others. Photo by Gaige Davila.

 

 

 

 

 

Corpus Christi, Texas, based architecture firm GIGNAC Architects, Richardson, Texas, based engineering firm HALFF Associates, and La Feria, Texas, based contractor Noble Texas Builders designed and constructed the new Isla Blanca amenities.

“This park belongs to all of Cameron County, we’re the owners,” State Senator Eddie Lucio Jr. said, commenting on the pavilion and boardwalk. “When I was a kid, I used to run up and down the sand dunes here. There was nothing here, except for a restaurant named ‘The Jetties.’ I couldn’t see this coming about in my lifetime.”

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.

Editor

Permanent link to this article: https://www.portisabelsouthpadre.com/2019/09/06/now-open-ribbon-cutting-ceremony-held-for-new-pavilion-boardwalk/

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.