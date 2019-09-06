Now open: Ribbon cutting ceremony held for new pavilion, boardwalk

By GAIGE DAVILA

Several local, county, and state officials officially opened the new pavilion and boardwalk on Isla Blanca Park via a ribbon cutting ceremony on August 29, just before sunset.

The pavilion and boardwalk have been open since last week, in conclusion to over a year of construction that included: reconstructing and connecting the Sandpiper Pavilion and D.J. Lerma Pavilion; building a lighted beach boardwalk; reconstructing the parking lot, and constructing a conservation dune system, with the help of Texas A&M Kingsville, the University of Texas at Rio Grande Valley and the Cameron County Native Plant Center. The pavilion has several picnic tables, all constructed by the San Benito CISD NJROTC Cadets.

In all, the pavilion and boardwalk cost $19 million, paid for by South Padre Island’s venue tax, a half percent tax on every dollar for a hotel or short-term rental on the Island.

Speakers included Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino, Jr.; Cameron County commissioners Sofia C. Lopez (Precinct 1), Joey Lopez (Precinct 2), David A. Garza (Precinct 3), and Gus Ruiz (Precinct 4); South Padre Island Mayor Patrick McNulty; Natalie Bell, Manager of the Beach Access & Dune Protection Program at the Texas General Land Office; Director of Parks and Recreation of Cameron County Joe E. Vega; and State Senator Eddie Lucio, Jr., District 27 (Brownsville).

Corpus Christi, Texas, based architecture firm GIGNAC Architects, Richardson, Texas, based engineering firm HALFF Associates, and La Feria, Texas, based contractor Noble Texas Builders designed and constructed the new Isla Blanca amenities.

“This park belongs to all of Cameron County, we’re the owners,” State Senator Eddie Lucio Jr. said, commenting on the pavilion and boardwalk. “When I was a kid, I used to run up and down the sand dunes here. There was nothing here, except for a restaurant named ‘The Jetties.’ I couldn’t see this coming about in my lifetime.”

