BREAKING: Judge Treviño orders all Cameron County beach accesses, parks to close

By Gaige Davila

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

All Cameron County beach accesses and parks will close today, March 16, at 7:00 p.m.

Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño, Jr., ordered the closure for all county beach accesses and parks “until further notice.”

“The closure of the parks and beach accesses are being undertaken out of an abundance of caution for the protection of public safety due to the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19),” Treviño stated in a media release.

The media release also states that no RV reservations will be accepted at the parks, nor will rentals at the Santa Maria Community Center and the auditorium at El Centro Cultural.

Below are the beach accesses and parks closing:

Isla Blanca Park

Andy Bowie Park

E.K. Atwood Park

Adolph Thomae, Jr. Park

County Beach Access No. 3

County Beach Access No.4

County Beach Access No. 5

County Beach Access No. 6

Boca Chica Beach

Jaime J. Zapata Memorial Boat Ramp

Bejarano–McFarland Memorial Park

Pedro “Pete” Benavides Park

Laureles Regional Park

El Ranchito Community Park

El Ranchito Recreational Park

Santa Maria Community Park

La Paloma Regional Park

Santa Rosa Community Park

La Esperanza Community Park

El Centro Cultural