BREAKING: Judge Treviño orders all Cameron County beach accesses, parks to close

By Gaige Davila
All Cameron County beach accesses and parks will close today, March 16, at 7:00 p.m.
Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño, Jr., ordered the closure for all county beach accesses and parks “until further notice.”
“The closure of the parks and beach accesses are being undertaken out of an abundance of caution for the protection of public safety due to the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19),” Treviño stated in a media release.
The media release also states that no RV reservations will be accepted at the parks, nor will rentals at the Santa Maria Community Center and the auditorium at El Centro Cultural.
Below are the beach accesses and parks closing:
Isla Blanca Park
Andy Bowie Park
E.K. Atwood Park
Adolph Thomae, Jr. Park
County Beach Access No. 3
County Beach Access No.4
County Beach Access No. 5
County Beach Access No. 6
Boca Chica Beach
Jaime J. Zapata Memorial Boat Ramp
Bejarano–McFarland Memorial Park
Pedro “Pete” Benavides Park
Laureles Regional Park
El Ranchito Community Park
El Ranchito Recreational Park
Santa Maria Community Park
La Paloma Regional Park
Santa Rosa Community Park
La Esperanza Community Park
El Centro Cultural
Who closes empty public beaches…One of the last few open spaces you can go to to get out of your house !
This is utter stupidity. I take my children fishing out in the open air where few people are around! I really don’t see the point except to grandstand in shutting something down to be part of the fear parade. Ridiculous to shut out local fishermen….
This is just dumb really what good will it do. I can see if it’s a restaurant but the beach really!!?
This is dumb until you find out that you got the Coronavirus while partying & somebody close to you that is older contacts it from you & they have a low immunity to it & dies. Now, was all that fun worth it??
Am I missing something? A judge rules on laws. They don’t make laws. If he’s the law maker then we can tell the our representatives to go home .
I know, I know thst it’s college and uni Spring Break and we should heed the advice of medical experts (this pandemic IS a serious effin problem). Closing off the beaches is a misguided attempt though. Now the partying crowd will move indoors and be in closer proximity to each other. Defeats the purpose. Reopen beaches, Judge!
I presume this is because of the large crowds of drunk kids running around, seems like that cats already out of the bag, if you were trying to prevent them brining COVID19 you probably should’ve done this way ahead of time, they’re already here now…
This is 100% true we have a crisis, however 50% is pure panic and 50% is politically motivated!!! Close the beaches and open public facilities is not a responsible thing to do. Judge REALLY