Gulfpoint prepares for rebuild after massive fire

By Gaige Davila

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

Gulfpoint Condominiums will rebuild its “B” building after a massive fire engulfed the 27-unit property this past Saturday.

The rebuild will take anywhere from 24 to 30 months, according to Carlos Chacon, owner of Chacon Realty, the entity who manages Gulfpoint Condominiums, said.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) led the investigation into the condiminium’s fire, releasing the site back to the Gulfpoint’s condominium association on Tuesday, May 20. Starting this week, the property will be analyzed by construction engineers, then the company will apply for demolition permits from the City of South Padre Island next week, Chacon said. By next week or the week after, the destroyed structure will be demolitioned, if the demolition permits are granted.

People who owned condominiums inside the “B” building must file insurance claims for whatever personal belongings were lost inside, including the tubs, light fixtures and cabinets. Gulfpoint Condominiums’ homeowners association has filed their own insurance claim for the entire building. In all, there was between $4-7 million in damages caused by the fire.

