BREAKING: Cameron County closes county parks, beach accesses and issues curfew for 12 days

By Gaige Davila

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño, Jr., has ordered the closure of Cameron County’s parks and beach accesses and has issued a curfew for 12 days, starting Tuesday.

The orders, issued on June 29, will run from June 30 to July 13.

“The closure of the parks and beach accesses are being undertaken out of an abundance of caution for the protection of public safety due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19),” Treviño said in a press release announcing the closures.

A full list of the parks and accesses closed can be found here.

For anyone 17 and under, the curfew is in place between 10:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. For those 18 and older, the curfew runs from 11:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

As of today, Port Isabel has 22 confirmed COVID-19 cases, Laguna Vista has 3, and South Padre Island has 7.

In total, Cameron County has 2,183 cases of COVID-19, with 1,390 recovering from the disease. 55 people have died from COVID-19 in Cameron County.