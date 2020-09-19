LV bowl in future council agenda

By Gaige Davila

The future of the Gwen Bowl, a pool-style skatepark in Laguna Vista on Broadway Boulevard, could depend on Laguna Vista’s Oct. 8 town council meeting.

Rob Nixon, chairman of the South Texas chapter of the Surfrider Foundation, drafted a proposal asking the Town of Laguna Vista to enter into “negotiations” with San Benito-based Cross Church, so the latter can donate the skatepark to the town.

The proposal is signed by the Save Gwen Bowl Committee, consisting of Nixon, Eric Brattin, former president of the South Padre Island Texas Skateboarders (SPITS) nonprofit; Eric Christensen, who, along with his brother Ben, constructed the Gwen Bowl; and Raul Valdez, Jr., an original member of SPITS.

The proposal will be an agenda item during the Town of Laguna Vista’s Oct. 8 council meeting.

In a previous statement given to the PRESS, Laguna Vista Mayor Susie Houston said she supported Cross Church donating the land to the town.

“Hopefully the church will donate that small parcel of land that is so important to our Laguna Madre skaters,” Houston said.

Nixon said he has contacted Cross Church between “10 to 15 times” without success, hoping to include or inform them in the process. Cross Church has not responded to the PRESS multiple requests for comment and did not respond to a question asking whether they would consider the proposal.

