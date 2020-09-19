After bomb threat, Causeway collapse memories resurface

By Gaige Davila

The City of Port Isabel hosted this year’s memorial ceremony for the 19th anniversary of the Queen Isabella Causeway Collapse, the morning after a bomb threat closed the bridge for more than eight hours.

City leaders both South Padre Island and Port Isabel, some of them having spent the entire night at either base of the Causeway as agencies surveyed the bridge for explosives this past Monday night, attended and spoke about the early morning hours of Sept. 15, 2001, and their lasting impact on the area.

“Both Port Isabel and SPI worked together as one and we became one community,” South Padre Island Mayor Patrick McNulty said. “We shared in the grief of mourning the victims.”

Pastor Steven Hyde from the Lighthouse Assembly of God church, before giving the ceremony’s benediction, mentioned his relationship with two of the Causeway collapse’s victims, “Harpoon” Barry and Chelsea Welch, who Hyde married. Hyde even blessed their son, William, shortly after his birth. Hyde then led Barry and Chelsea’s funeral services.

“To see the joy they were able to share in life, before they were taken, it was a neat experience, to see God was able to do something, before their lives were taken, they experienced oneness,” Hyde said.

At the ceremony was the father of survivor Gustavo Morales Jr., Gustavo Morales Sr., who said his son, who usually attends the annual memorial ceremony, had since moved to Austin.



Morales told attending media members that he would attend subsequent ceremonies in his place, calling his son’s survival a miracle. He was bruised in several areas of his body, but had no significant injuries. Morales Jr., just days after the accident, told the Houston Chronicle in 2001 from his bed, “at least I’m alive.”

The Welch’s, then-Port Isabel Fire Chief Robert Harris, Hector Martinex Jr., from Port Isabel; Julio Mireles, from Los Fresnos; Robin Leavell, from Mercedes; Gaspar S. Hinojosa, from Kingsville; and Stvan Francisco Rivas, from Humble, died that night. Morales Jr. is one of three survivors, with Brigette Goza and Rene Mata.

Monday night’s bomb threat received a large response from area first responders, as traffic continued to build from both sides of the Causeway.

Drivers attempting to travel to Port Isabel or South Padre Island were stuck for the entirety of the Sept. 14 closure. As traffic congested past Gomez Street in Port Isabel, some drivers turned around, others turned off their cars after pulling over on the side of Highway 100 and several parked throughout Port Isabel’s streets to sleep. The Causeway was reopened around 4:20 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

The Causeway was closed by Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) officers after an anonymous caller told an Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office 911 dispatcher a bomb was under the bridge just before 8 p.m., Port Isabel Police Department Chief Robert Lopez told the PRESS. The threat was forwarded to South Padre Island Police Department, then to PIPD.

DPS closed both lanes of the Causeway around 8:30 p.m., with DPS and PIPD squad cars blocking Tarnava and Garcia streets.

By 10:58 p.m., the U.S. Coast Guard cleared the bottom of the Causeway while TxDOT continued surveying the top, according to South Padre Island Mayor Patrick McNulty in a Facebook post.

Sometime around 1 a.m., Brownsville Police Department’s (BPD) bomb squad launched a drone to survey the Causeway. By nearly 3 a.m., DPS was still investigating the Causeway.

In a Facebook Live video from the City of Port Isabel’s Facebook page, City Manager Jared Hockema, standing by the base of the Causeway while authorities surveyed the bridge, said there was no indication that the threat and the anniversary were related.

“I hope it’s just a cruel coincidence,” Hockema said. “It’s obviously an event that’s etched into our minds. (It’s) still raw for so many of us.”

