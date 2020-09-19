Man accused of stabbing wife at Wingstop

By Gaige Davila

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

A man has been charged with first degree aggravated assault after allegedly stabbing his wife at Wingstop in Port Isabel.

Port Isabel Police Chief Robert Lopez told the PRESS that Abner Daniel Cruz Garcia was arrested around 7 p.m. on Sept. 13 after turning himself in to South Padre Island Police Department. The incident, captured on Wingstop’s security footage, happened around 5 p.m. the same day.

Sources close to the investigation say Garcia entered Port Isabel’s Wingstop location through an open back door. Garcia can be seeing charging at his wife, the manager of the restaurant, stabbing her 14 times. Two other employees ran to the victim’s aid, getting into a verbal exchange with Garcia. Garcia left immediately after.

The victim is in stable condition at a local hospital, Lopez said.

The victim had ended her relationship with Garcia a few weeks prior to the stabbing, Lopez said. Garcia, having left he and the victim’s residence in Los Fresnos, Texas, was staying with a family member on South Padre Island.

Garcia is now at Carrizales-Rucker Detention Center in Olmito, Texas, on a $750,000 bond. Port Isabel Municipal Judge Helen Delgadillo enforced a protective order against Garcia, legally preventing him from having contact with the victim or being within 200 feet of her if he posts bond.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.