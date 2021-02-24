Port Isabel’s second COVID vaccine clinic this Friday

By Gaige Davila

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

A second mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic is coming to the Laguna Madre this Friday.

According to a City of Port Isabel press release, 500 vaccines will be available for Port Isabel, South Padre Island and Laguna Vista residents at Port Isabel High School on Friday, Feb. 26. Each of the cities will distribute vouchers upon registration for the vaccine.

A press release from the City of Port Isabel states that more vaccine clinics are expected in the next few weeks.

“We’re going to prepare a little bit more, because we’re going from 300 to 500 vaccines,” Point Isabel Independent School District Superintendent Theresa Capistran told the PRESS.



Those preparations include adding more volunteers and vaccinators, having six total of the latter. This past Monday, Feb. 22, PI-ISD asked the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island and Laguna Vista to provide EMTs or paramedics, so more vaccinators can be onsite.

The vaccination site will be staffed by Point Isabel ISD, the Cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island and Laguna Vista, and Cameron County personnel.

Laguna Heights residents can register via https://bit.ly/PI78578 or call 943-2682. Persons who will receive a voucher this week will be contacted with instructions for pick-up.

Port Isabel residents can register via https://bit.ly/PI78578 or call 943-2682 for assistance with online registration. Persons who will receive a voucher this week will be contacted by phone with instructions for pick-up and details on Friday’s vaccine clinic, the press release states.

Over 1,000 South Padre Island residents are registered for a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the press release Residents who are receiving vouchers will be notified by email with instructions to pick up vouchers. Age will determine who will receive the vouchers. The City of South Padre Island will distribute vouchers to only those notified and only during a morning session.

Laguna Vista residents can register via lagunavistavouchers@gmail.com or call (956) 943-1793. Individuals will be chosen by a lottery system and contacted by email or phone. Names will be drawn by 11 a.m. on Thursday, February 25, 2021. Recipients will be informed by 12 p.m. and can pick up from 1-5 p.m. at Laguna Vista City Hall, 122 Fernandez St., Laguna Vista.

Winter Texans are asked to register in the community they reside and list their local address in the form.

Anyone who registered previously, but were not given a voucher, will be prioritized, the press release states. Anyone who has registered previously does not have to register again.

Vaccine vouchers will be color-coded, designated for 8 a.m., 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. sessions, to alleviate traffic congestion. Registered persons are urged not to arrive prior to their scheduled vaccination window and not to travel to the vaccination site unless they have a voucher.

