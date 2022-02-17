District increasing substitute salary

By DAVID LOPEZ

Special to the PRESS

Point Isabel ISD held its regular school board meeting Tuesday and included a public hearing on their 2020-21 Texas Academic Performance Report, assessed by TEA.

Highlights of the report included 98.8% student attendance, an increase from last year, and zero violent offenses for school year. Also, of the 147 graduates in 2020, 32 went on to a 4-year university, 35 went on to two-year college, and five attended to a private institution. The remainder were not trackable or not found.

The meeting continued with another hearing on the ARP ESSER III Grant, the Return to School and Continuity fund aimed at making up student learning loss during the pandemic. The presentation included information and protocols the district will implement to continue student and staff safety during the pandemic, such as sanitation measures.

The information is posted on the district’s website under ESSER III Emergency Relief Fund.

Before moving on the action agenda, the board recognized the school counselors for their commitment to student wellness during the pandemic. February 7-11 had been designated as School Counselor Week at PI-ISD.

