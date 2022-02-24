Hundreds Attend Grand Opening of the South Texas Ecotourism Center

By TESS FICCAGLIA

Special to the NEWS

A statement released to the PRESS February 18, 2022, read: “In 2019, Congressman Vela announced that the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) awarded $700,000.00 to the City of Laguna Vista to support the development of the South Texas Ecotourism Center. This project will provide residents and visitors the opportunity to learn about South Texas’ unique environment and the value of preserving its native landscape”

Five and a half years later, several hundred people, as well as Congressman Filemon Vela attended the fruition of County Commissioner David A. Garza’s dream of creating a Cameron County tourist stop for all ages and walks of life. The $11.1 million project has taken many years and much planning to complete. The funding for the Eco Center has come from many local, county, state and federal grants as well as the hotel industry. From the initial donation of 10,000 acres by the town of Laguna Vista to February 22’s festivities, the elected and appointed officials have worked without compromise to see this vision come true.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here