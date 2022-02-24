Pier 19 lost to structure fire

PRESS Staff Report

South Padre Island residents awoke to the sounds of sirens and alarms as a blaze engulfed Pier 19 Restaurant and Bar on the Island.

At approximately 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23, the South Padre Island Fire and Police Departments were dispatched to a reported strong odor of smoke in the area of 1 Padre Blvd., read a press release issued by the City of South Padre Island.

Upon arrival, the release stated, they observed an active fire in the structure.

South Padre Island Fire Fighters worked throughout the night applying water to the structure to prevent rekindling of hot spots to ensure the fire did not reignite.

The cause of this fire is currently under investigation, the press release concludes. No injuries were reported at this time.

According the Pier 19 Restaurant & Bar’s website, not updated since the blaze, the entire pier was dedicated to patrons’ dining and sightseeing pleasure. “Located perfectly on the Laguna Madre between the Queen Isabella Causeway and the Brownsville Ship Channel creates a unique panorama for photography or viewing pleasure,” the site states.

