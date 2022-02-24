Junior high students paint mural in collaborative effort for future generations to enjoy

By ALEXANDREA BAILEY

The Port Isabel Junior High art teacher, Adrian Rodriguez, also known as Serkit Killz on facebook, has been instructing and working alongside his students to paint an intricate mural in the middle school.

This is Mr. Rodriguez’s seventh year working as an art teacher at the junior high.

According to Mr. Rodriguez, the idea behind the mural is to incorporate all the activities students can participate in at the junior high, including different sports and the arts, as well as local landmarks like the Causeway and Space X. He says the students like working on the project. According to Mr. Rodriguez, it is fun for the middle school students because it gives them a chance to do something they haven’t done before: paint a mural.

The kids have been collaborating on the project since the beginning of the year. They are six weeks into the process. Mr. Rodriguez hypothesizes that it will only take a month or two until the mural is completed.

Mr. Rodriguez said the students brainstormed, and gave him the ideas for the mural. He pieced the array of ideas together and sketched it out. Superintendent of Schools, Theresa Capistran gave the project her stamp of approval after Mr. Rodriguez sent her a rough draft sketch of how the final product will appear.

