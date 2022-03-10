Family fishing education opportunities offered

Special to the PRESS

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center in Athens has partnered with Fishing’s Future and the George H.W. Bush Vamos A Pescar Education Fund to provide convenient fishing education opportunities for families throughout Texas.

The program began February 26 and will continue through June with a variety of activities. It will host 24 in-person family fishing events through June 25 in each of the six metro areas of Houston, San Antonio, Austin, Huntsville, Lubbock, and in the Rio Grande Valley.

All fishing equipment and expertise needed for families to have a successful fishing event during the program is provided through the grant, TPWD, and Fishing’s Future. To ensure safe social distancing, families must register to participate at www.FishingsFuture.org.

“Hooking up with the Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center and Take Me Fishing on the George H. W. Bush Vamos A Pescar Educational Fund Grant is a perfect partnership for Fishing’s Future,” said Shane Wilson, CEO and Founder of Fishing’s Future. “Our three organizations are dedicated to increasing the educational knowledge of both young and old. TFFC is staffed with the sharpest minds and their staff brings real-life science and research into play. Fishing’s Future is a national angling educational organization based in Texas with more than 15 years of experience and expertise in teaching families how to fish and spending time in the great outdoors.”

The goals of the program include increasing fishing knowledge, skills and abilities of participating families from Texas metro areas, ultimately increasing participation in fishing. In addition, the program intends to strengthen family bonds and their connections to the outdoors and fisheries resources.

“I hold to the fact that millions want to fish, but don’t know how,” Wilson said. “The Vamos A Pescar Grant functions to introduce and provide knowledge and instruction to increase interest in recreational fishing within the Hispanic Population. My advice is, if you want to learn how to fish and become a lifelong angler, then this program is where you should start.”

