PI readies for Spring Break and Easter

By SHELDON MOORE

Special to the PRESS

With a stroke of the gavel, at 7 p.m. sharp, on Tuesday evening March 8, Mayor JJ Zamora, Sr. called to order the Regular Meeting of the City of Port Isabel City Commission. Also present and participating were Martin Cantu Jr., City Commissioner Place 1, Maria Del Carmen Rios, City Commissioner Place 2 and Jeffrey David Martinez, City Commissioner Place 4.

After unanimous approval of the routine consent agenda items, Mayor Zamora received the regular reports from Administration, EMS, Fire, Public Works Library and Police department heads. Assistant to the City Manager John Sandoval also updated all on the improvements to the Galvan Park project which includes concrete paving, deemed a more permanent, lower maintenance, alternative to asphalt.

Sandoval further offered details of the preparations that the city has made for traffic and other challenges related to Spring Break 2022. Specific staffing and other steps to expedite traffic flow and keep everyone safe were outlined.

Expectations for a return to normal for the Easter festivities this year were also reviewed. Sandoval mentioned that the 10,000 eggs provided for the 2019 egg hunt, the last normal year pre-Covid, had fallen short and that preparations had been made to have 20,000 eggs on hand for this year’s event.

As the meeting moved on to New Business, Commissioner Martinez offered a motion for the payment of previously reviewed bills which received unanimous approval. Assistant to the City Manager John Sandoval detailed the potential action to donate miscellaneous Fire equipment to Cuidad Matamoros. After further discussion, Commissioner Carmen Rios offered a motion to approve which also received a unanimous nod from the Mayor and the Commission.

