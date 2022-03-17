Pair of powerlifters advancing to State

By CONSTANCIO MARTINEZ, JR.

Special to the PRESS

This past Friday, March 11, the Port Isabel men’s powerlifting team competed at the powerlifting regional meet in Bishop, TX. Out of the nine PI athletes competing only David Hernandez will advance to the State Powerlifting Meet.

Hernandez who competes in the 148lb division lifted a season’s best 1275 lbs. He lifted 480 in the squat, 295 in the Bench Press and 500 in the Dead Lift, all personal bests (PB). Hernandez is currently ranked 3rd in the region in his weight division.

His next competition will be at the Men’s State Championship meet which will be held on Saturday, March 26, 2022 in Abilene, TX.

There were 149 athletes competing at the Men’s Regional meet. These are the results for the other PI athletes competing at the powerlifting meet: Gustavo Guerrero 3rd with a total lift of 830. Jaden Lopez (DQ), Jorge Guajardo (BO), Derrin Valdez 6th (1155), Ricky Rodriguez 10th (1040), Christian Ferrone 10th (1225), Kaleb Clinton 9th (1260) and Ezequiel Palestina 11th (1225).

The Tarpons’ team came in 16th out of 27 competing schools.

Hernandez will be joining April Puente who will also be advancing to the State meet after placing 4th in the women’s regional meet held on March 1st. Puente had a total lift of 1000 lbs., her season’s best. She lifted 435 (PB) in the Squat, 195 in the Bench Press and 370 (PB) in the Dead Lift. Puente is currently ranked 5th in the region in her weight division.

The Women’s State Championship meet will be held on March 18, 2022 in Corpus Christi, TX.

