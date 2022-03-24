Volunteers wanted at South Texas Ecotourism Center

Special to the PRESS

The vision of the Ecotourism Center is experiencing, restoring, and preserving the native landscapes of South Texas.

The intention is to give visitors and residents alike a greater appreciation of the beloved region and bring the community closer together.

Some of the ways the community can get involved is by volunteering to work the welcome desk or participating as a roaming interpreter or tour guide.

There are also opportunities to assist in field trips and education programs as well as habitat maintenance and more. Volunteers are essential to the success of the South Texas Ecotourism Center’s mission.

The Eco Tourism Center is hosting a Volunteer Orientation Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

It will be hosted at the South Texas Ecotourism Center located at 501 W. Hwy. 100, Laguna Vista.

