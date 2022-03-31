Easter Bunny eager to visit Port Isabel

Special to the PRESS

The City of Port Isabel has scheduled their Third Annual Easter Egg Hunt on the grounds of the Lighthouse for Saturday, April 16. Participants may enter the park at 9:30 a.m. and the Easter Egg Hunt will begin at 10 a.m.

It’s a different kind of “hunt,” organizers said. Over 10,000 eggs will be scattered on the hill of the Lighthouse. Participants will need to bring their own bags or baskets and line up on the east side of the park. At 10 a.m. the starting line will be released, and the fun begins. The Easter Bunny will also be making an appearance and posing for photos.

The Port Isabel Lighthouse State Historic Site will be open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Keeper’s Cottage Visitor Center will be open from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets to tour the Lighthouse are available at the Visitor Center or the Lighthouse. The tickets costs $5 for adults, $4 for seniors (55+) and $3 for students.

Local businesses may also participate in the event as a Lighthouse Easter Egg Hunt Stop. Each business who would like to take part is eligible for 250 Easter Eggs. City staff will deliver Easter Eggs to business and promote said business as a Lighthouse Easter Egg Stop. To sign up, call (956) 943-0778. Eggs will be distributed during the week prior to Saturday, April 16.

The Third Annual Lighthouse Easter Egg Hunt is free to the public and sponsored by the City of Port Isabel and the Port Isabel Economic Development Corporation.

