Rapist sentenced to life in prison

Special to the PRESS

A brutal rape case that has haunted the community for several years saw its conclusion last week as a sentence of life in prison was handed down to Reginald Gerard Kimbro for the 2014 rape and separate murder and sexual assault charges.

March 18, appearing via zoom, 28-year-old Kimbro, in Cause No. 2017-DCR-1166, the State v. Reginald G. Kimbro, pleaded guilty and was sentenced by Judge Benjamin Euresti to life in prison without parole for the crime of Aggravated Sexual Assault. This case originates from a 2014 South Padre Island Spring Break sexual assault.

According to police reports, Kimbo choked the victim and continued to perform unwanted sexual intercourse with her in a bathroom stall. The victim managed to break free, run back to her hotel room, and made the outcry to one of her friends who was staying in the same room as the victim.

In addition to the sexual assault committed in Cameron County, Kimbro murdered Molly Matherson in Tarrant County, murdered Megan Leigh Getrum in Dallas County, and committed additional sexual assaults in Collin County.

