Tarpons participate in ‘Meet of Champions’

By CONSTANCIO MARTINEZ, JR.

Special to the PRESS

The Port Isabel track teams traveled to La Feria to participate in the RGVCA 4A/Sub 4A Meet of Champions Prelims track meet on March 25.

The meet comprised of 30 schools from throughout the RGV.

In the men’s prelims, Port Isabel’s Devon Ortiz won gold in the 100 Meters run with a time of 11.62 seconds.

PI’s only other participant in the 100M was Evan Galvan who came in 12th out of the 65 participants in the 100M. Ortiz followed up that performance with another gold medal in the 200 Meters run with a time of 23.77 seconds. Also, in the 200M run PI’s Galvan came in 18th and Anthony Garcia came in 28th out 52 runners. In the field events, PI athletes Gilbert Medina and Daniel Zamarron came in tied for 3rd place with an identical jump distance of 41’-04.00”.

In the women’s prelims, Port Isabel’s Emily Ramos came in 3rd place in the 100m Hurdles run with a time of 18.75 seconds and in the 300m Hurdles with a time of 54.26 seconds. Still not done, Ramos joined Layni Mata, Roxy Dodd and Gisel Borjas as they ran the 4×200 Relay.

The relay team finished in 3rd place with a time of 1:55.25, the teams personal best. In the field events, Ramos earned a gold medal in her specialty, the High Jump event, with a jump of 4’’-10” earning her fourth medal of the day. In the Discus event, Chelsea Gonzalez came in 3rd place with a throw of 108’-00.50”.

PI athletes who place within the top four spots went on to compete in day two “Meet of Champions” finals meet held at Boggus Stadium in Harlingen. The day two track meet comprised of the top athletes from the 6A track meet held in Donna, the 5A athletes who competed at McAllen and the 4A/sub4A athletes who competed in La Feria. The “Meet of Champions” finals track meet had a whopping 51 schools competing this year.

At the finals track meet, PI’s Devon Ortiz came in 5th place in the 100 Meters run with a time of 11.24. Ortiz also came in 10th in the 200 Meters run. In the Triple Jump event, Daniel Zamarron came in 6th place with a distance of 41’-04.50”.

Want the entire story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre PRESS, or subscribe to our e-Edition by clicking HERE!