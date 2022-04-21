Battle site marked

Editor’s Note: Moments in Time is a collection of published briefs that highlight the history of the Rio Grande Valley. Steve Hathcock is a local historian.

By STEVE HATHCOCK

Special to the PRESS

Battle Site is Marked

Last Fighting Of

Civil War Occurred

Near City On Beach

Hwy.

Another historic battlefield of the borderland is permanently marked. Today the United Daughters of the Confederacy unveiled a marker on the site of the last battle of the Civil War, fought May 13, 1865, five weeks after the surrender of Lee.

The marker was erected by the United Daughters of the Confederacy on the Boca Chica highway about 14 miles east from the city.

Two state officials of the organization, Mrs W. W. Turner of Webster, president; and Mrs. whit Boyd of Houston past president, were at the unveiling along with local officials. Mr. J. K. Wells of Brownsville, chairman of the local committee was in charge.

She introduced first Harbert Davenport, local attorney and historian who recounted the events leading up to the last battle.

Mr. Davenport has made an intensive study of the events of that period in this section, and told her the battle was being fought over the possession of some cotton in Brownsville. Mrs. Boyd told her the plans for the marker and its actual erection. It was planned during the time she was state president. (Brownsville Herald April 18, 1935.)

Want the entire story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre PRESS, or subscribe to our e-Edition by clicking HERE!