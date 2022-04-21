Lady Tarpons softball team finishes on a strong note

By CONSTANCIO MARTINEZ, JR.

Special to the PRESS

This past Thursday, the Port Isabel Lady Tarpons hosted the La Grulla Lady Gators in a district softball game. The Lady Tarpons played a complete game as they were clicking on all cylinders.

The Lady Tarpons jumped out to a 4-0 lead after the first inning. PI pitcher Celina Marchan held the Lady Gators scoreless for three innings and the shutout continued under relief pitcher Andrea Garcia. The game was called in the fifth inning as Port Isabel scored its 10th run of the game.

Then on Monday the Lady Tarpons took on the Rio Hondo Lady Cats in a district softball game. The game was originally scheduled for the previous Tuesday, but was rescheduled due to weather.

In the fourth inning Port Isabel was leading 4-0. PI had two outs with Layni Mata on second base and Aaliyah Rios at bat. Rios hit the ball up the middle for a double.

Next batter, Andrea Garcia hit a blooper to left field for a double and brought in Mata to make it 5-0, PIs first score since the first inning. Next batter, Natalie Martinez hit a ground ball up the middle. The centerfielder threw it home, but the runner was safe.

The two runs batted in made it 7-0. Celina Marchan then hit the ball down the first base line for a double and another RBI. The next batter got thrown out at first base for the final out, but not before the Lady Tarpons jumped out to an 8-0 lead.

In the bottom of the fourth, PI’s pitcher Celina Marchan struck out the first batter. The next batter bunted the ball for a single. Marchan then proceeded to strike out the next batter, but the baserunner managed to steal second base. The next batter bunted the ball and was safe at first base, meanwhile, the other baserunner stole home. Catcher, April Puente caught a popped-up ball for the final out as the Lady Tarpons headed to the fifth with an 8-1 lead.

Neither team was able to score in the fifth inning as we fast forward to the top of the sixth inning. Up first was PI’s Rios who took the base after being hit by the ball.

Garcia showed patience on a full count and is walked. Martinez then hit the ball up the middle for a double and an RBI. Next batter, Marchan hit a fly ball just past the right fielders reach for a double and brought in two RBIs. PI’s offense had started to find its rhythm again as it extended their lead to 11-1.

Chelsea Gonzalez hit the ball into left field for a single. The next two batters are called out on fly balls. Mata gets on base on a fielding error as Marchan comes in making it 12-1. The next batter hits the ball to centerfield, but the ball is caught for the final out.

