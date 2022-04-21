Father of surf champion coaches team

By ALEXANDREA BAILEY

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

Members of the local surfing community are proud to surf along the father of a surfing champion. That father, John Nava, a familiar face around Isla Blanca park, has something big in store for South Padre Island.

Nava grew up in Corpus Christi. He has called South Padre Island his home for the past two years.

Nava met his daughter’s mother on the beach. Before his daughter, Serena Nava, came into the picture, he spent his days enjoying his passion, surfing regularly, as he has his whole life, but felt like it was going nowhere. “Truthfully, it felt like it was going nowhere because I had no one to share it with,” he explained. “When I found out I was going to have a daughter, it was a super happy moment, because I could share my surfing with my daughter.”

Before Nava’s daughter was born, he devised a plan. That plan was to share his own love and passion for riding the waves with his daughter, and ultimately raise a surfing champion, in which he succeeded.

He was 29 years old when Serena was born.

Nava says as soon as Serena was born, after taking her home from the hospital, he would show her surfing videos, and while she was in her carrier, he would take her to the beach to show her the waves. Serena was only four years old when she first got on a surfboard.

Nava says it didn’t take her long to get the hang of it.

Want the entire story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre PRESS, or subscribe to our e-Edition by clicking HERE!