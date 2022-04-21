Point Isabel ISD approves $500 stipend for staff

By DAVID LOPEZ

Special to the PRESS

Point Isabel ISD’s Regular Meeting began on Tuesday with the recognition of students who advanced in academic competitions or otherwise excelled in another area.

These included the DECA State Participants, the Junior High UIL District Champions, students in VITA Income Tax, who helped community members file their income tax for free, and students who received their CTE Certifications. Chief Ricardo Herrera was also sworn in by Justice of the Peace Benito Ochoa IV.

Moving on to their action agenda, board members approved May 2-6 to be designated as National Teacher Appreciation Week and Tuesday, May 3, as National Teacher Day for the district. “We are very very proud we are able to offer a stipend of $500 to all staff, which is a very sincere token of appreciation that the board unanimously approved,” said Board President Heather Scott.

Next, the district moved to approve the proposal for updates and construction on their baseball and softball fields and tennis courts.

