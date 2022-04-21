Port Isabel hosts district track meet

By CONSTANCIO MARTINEZ, JR.

This past week Port Isabel High School hosted the 4A District 32 Track meet at Tarpon Stadium. The two-day track meet started on Monday with field events and running prelims. On Wednesday, the track meet concluded with the running finals.

In the women’s division, the teams order of finish was: 1. La Feria (268 points), 2. Rio Grande City Grulla (132), 3. Raymondville (70), 4. Port Isabel (65), 5. Hidalgo (42) and 6. Rio Hondo (38).

The La Feria men’s team also came out in first place in the men’s division with a point total of 175. They were followed by 2. Raymondville (131), 3. RGC Grulla (129), 4. Hidalgo (90), 5. Port Isabel (84) and 6. Rio Hondo (9).

Athletes who place within the top four spots will advance to the Area track meet held in Alice.

Port Isabel women top finishers were, Madison Ramos who came in 2nd place in the 400 meters run with a time of 1:05.90- a personal best. In the 300m Hurdles, Catalina Romero came in 2nd place with a personal best time of 51.77 seconds.

The 4×200 Relay team comprised of Rebekah Camacho, Layni Mata, Gisel Borjas, and Madison Ramos came in 3rd place with a time of 1:56.35. The 4×400 Relay team comprised of Catalina Romero Gisel Borjas, Layni Mata, and Madison Ramos came in 3rd place with a time of 4:28.70.

In the field events, Chelsea Gonzalez placed third in the Discus event with a throw of 108’-04”. Madison Ramos continued her dominance in the High Jump event taking home the gold with a jump height of 5’-04”.

