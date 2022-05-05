Lady Tarpons’ season comes to an end, lose to Lady Coyotes

By CONSTANCIO MARTINEZ, JR.

Special to the PRESS

This past Saturday the Port Isabel Lady Tarpons traveled to Alice to take on the Lady Coyotes in a Softball Bi-District playoff game. The Tarpons finished the regular season tied with Raymondville in the district standings so they played a ‘seeding’ game to determine the playoff opponents. Port Isabel won the game 15-4, thus setting the matchup with the Lady Coyotes.

The Lady Tarpons were up to bat first as freshman, Andrea Garcia took on junior pitcher, Ava Hernandez.

Hernandez is one of the premier pitchers in the coastal bend area and showcased her skills on Saturday afternoon.

Facing a 1-2 count Garcia popped up a fly ball into the first baseman’s hands for the first out of the game.

Next up to bat was Natalie Martinez who stuck out for out number two. Hernandez had a 1-2-3 inning as she ended up striking out Celina Marchan as well. It was becoming apparent the Lady Tarpons were having trouble with the speed of the pitches.

