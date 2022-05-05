Sheetmetal and show business collide in the lighthearted comedy ‘Centennial Casting’

Special to the PRESS

On Tuesday and Wednesday, May 10 and 11, 2022, El Paseo Arts’ local players groups takes the stage again at the SPI Convention Center with Gino Di Lorio and Nancy Bleemer’s play “Centennial Casting”, a heartwarming, hilarious, romantic comedy that asks, “What happens when you tell a little white lie to start a romance?”

Vincent DiDonato played by Danny Dollar is an unattached and unevolved guy who spends most of his time doing as little as possible at Centennial Casting, the metal casting shop he owns with his mother on Manhattan’s Lower East Side.

However, when DiDonato’s mom dies suddenly, he inherits the shop and is thrown into the front office, where he discovers piles of bills and other papers that need some serious organization.

Mixed in with the other piles of papers is a stack of headshots sent in by actors who have mistaken the metal shop’s casting service for a theatrical casting agency.

Want the entire story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre PRESS, or subscribe to our e-Edition by clicking HERE!