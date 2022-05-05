PIHS grad serves aboard ‘floating airport,’ USS Carl Vinson

By SENIOR CHIEF PETTY OFFICER JAMES THORSON

Navy Office of Community Outreach

Petty Officer 3rd Class McKenzie Puckett, a native of Los Fresnos, serves the U.S. Navy aboard one of the world’s largest warships, the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson.

Puckett joined the Navy three years ago. Today, Puckett serves as an aviation boatswain’s mate (aircraft handling).

“I joined the Navy to travel and for educational opportunities,” said Puckett.

Growing up in Los Fresnos, Puckett attended Port Isabel High School and graduated in 2018. Today, Puckett relies upon skills and values similar to those found in Los Fresnos to succeed in the military.

“Having a good work ethic and being motivated are lessons that I learned from my hometown that have served me well in the Navy,” said Puckett.

Want the entire story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre PRESS, or subscribe to our e-Edition by clicking HERE!