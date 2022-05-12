Coast Guard recognizes captain for heroic actions

Special to the PRESS

The Coast Guard recognized Jonathan Green, captain of the crew boat Tropic Star, during a ceremony in Aransas Pass, Texas, Friday May 6.

Coast Guard Capt. Hans Govertsen, commander, Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christ, presented Green and the Tropic Star crew with a Certificate of Merit for saving the lives of two individuals who were ejected from their boat in the Brownsville Ship Channel, July 14, 2021.

Green, his crew and eight passengers were en route to the dredge vessel Kingfisher for a crew change when a recreational vessel attempted to overtake the Tropic Star. Impact with the Tropic Star’s wake ejected the recreational vessel’s operator and passenger, throwing them into the water. The vessel’s kill switch failed, leaving the unmanned boat in full throttle.

While rescuing the two individuals, Green maneuvered the Tropic Star to block the unmanned vessel, protecting the people in the water from further harm.

Green, a 30-year-old father of seven children, has worked with G&S Marine as crew boat captain for two and a half years.

“My family and I are very grateful to receive this award,” said Green. “Even if this day didn’t come, I would do it all over again for anyone in trouble.”

A Certificate of Merit recognizes notable services that have assisted greatly in furthering the aims and functions of the Coast Guard.

Want the entire story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre PRESS, or subscribe to our e-Edition by clicking HERE!