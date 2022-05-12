Winter Texans have significant economic impact

ALITA BAGLEY

Summer is almost here and the weather is changing. (Hopefully).

The beginning of summer also means the end of “Winter Texan Season” and northern friends have hit the road back to distant places like Ohio, Minnesota, Illinois, and beyond.

Winter Texans are an important economic generator for South Texas and especially South Padre Island and the Laguna Madre area. South Padre Island Chamber of Commerce see upwards of one hundred ‘snowbirds’ a day.

They flock to the visitor information desk in search of fun and interesting things to do, good food and great entertainment in the area. The Chamber is always happy to refer them to member businesses.

While they are in part of Cameron Country, the Chamber provides incentives for them to visit small businesses. The annual Chamber Coupon Book is a big hit.

Filled with over 40 coupons from local businesses offering everything from wildlife tours to buy one – get one free meals. Chamber members take advantage of this great way to bring people into their business.

The Chamber hosts a ‘Member Showcase’ in winter. This is a fun and festive event the visitors attend to see all of the member businesses in one convenient location.

While they are here, many do their holiday shopping for those less fortunate family members and friends who are still fighting the cold winter storms up north.

The Chambers “Shop The Island” promotion invites our winter friends to shop locally, and when they do, they are eligible to drop off their receipts and enter into a grand prize drawing, just for shopping.

Want the entire story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre PRESS, or subscribe to our e-Edition by clicking HERE!