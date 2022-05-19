Coast Guard rescues 24-year-old

Special to the PRESS

The Coast Guard rescued a 24-year-old woman from the water off South Padre Island, Texas, Saturday.

Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi command center watchstanders received notification at 11 a.m. from Cameron County Beach Patrol stating a woman was swimming approximately one mile offshore Beach Access #5 without a life jacket and was possibly in distress.

Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi command center personnel issued an urgent marine information broadcast, diverted an underway Coast Guard Station South Padre Island 33-foot Special Purpose Craft–Law Enforcement boat crew, launched a second SPC-LE boat crew, and diverted an airborne MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi.

