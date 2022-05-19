Workforce Commission awards grants

Special to the PRESS

The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) awarded two Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) grants in Cameron County to support career training.

The agency awarded Point Isabel ISD $278,287 to help the school purchase and install welding equipment. Initially, the district will use the equipment to train 126 students for careers in manufacturing welding, and processes like Shielded Metal Arc Welding, Flux-Core Arc Welding, Gas Metal Arc Welding, and Gas Tungston Arc Welding.

Additionally, TWC awarded Rio Hondo ISD $331,056 to purchase law enforcement equipment for patrol or correctional officer certifications, beginning with 140 students. The equipment funded through both of these grants will be used to train more students in the future.

Through funding provided by the Legislature each biennium, TWC uses JET grants to defray start-up costs of developing career and technical education programs to public community, state, and technical colleges, and school districts.

Equipment funded through JET grants must be used to train students for jobs in high-demand occupations.

