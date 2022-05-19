TSC molds career path for auto body repair graduate

Special to the PRESS

From holding flashlights and passing tools to turning wrenches, painting and auto body framework, Texas Southmost College has helped Mylo Velasco turn his hobby with his father into a career.

The 18-year-old graduated this weekend with a certificate in Auto Body Repair during the college’s commencement ceremonies at the Jacob Brown Auditorium, where nearly 800 students received certificates and associate degrees.

For Velasco, this was the culmination of events he never expected he would have.

