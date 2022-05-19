County unveils new signs banning driving on dunes

Special to the PRESS

Cameron County is pleased to announce the unveiling of road signs reading “Driving On The Sand Dunes Is Prohibited” continuing Sand Dune Preservation efforts and as outlined on the 2019 adopted Cameron County Erosion Response Plan.

Cameron County in partnership with the Texas General Land Office (GLO) and the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will place seven signs along Park Road 100-North and at the entrance of Cameron County Beach Access No.5 and Cameron County Beach Access No. 6.

The Dune System on South Padre Island and throughout the Gulf Coast are unique in nature and are one of the most precious natural resources that provide coastal protection against tropical storm surges, hurricanes, and high tides. The dunes in place prevent or reduce area coastal flooding, structural damages, and most importantly are pivotal for South Texas’ ecological habitat.

It is important that residents and visitors are aware of the preservation efforts and that driving on the sand dunes is prohibited and against the law. All violators will be subject to civil and/or criminal penalties (Texas Transportation Code section 750.003; Texas Natural Resources Code 63,093, and Title 31; Texas Administrative Code 15.4(c)(6)).

