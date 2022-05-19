LMWD employs a temporary disinfectant conversion

Special to the PRESS

The Laguna Madre Water District (LMWD) public water system, (PWS), will temporarily convert the disinfectant used in the distribution system from chloramine to free chlorine, due to its current earthly taste and odor caused by the Rio Grande River’s low water level.

This conversion will begin on 5/17/2022 and continue through 5/30/2022. During this period, members of the community may experience a chlorine taste and odor change associated with this type of temporary disinfectant conversion.

LMWD has been in contact with The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ), whom is aware that they will be properly disinfecting the water and maintain an adequate disinfectant residual in the distribution system.

