Student athletes recognized during meeting

Student-athlete Monica Gonzalez exclaimed it was “Tarpon time”, during a presentation recognizing student athletes at the Point Isabel ISD Board of Trustees regular meeting held on May 17.

Student April Puente was honored for her Powerlifting 4A Small School State Champion win on March 18. Tarpon seniors Catalina Romero, and Madison Ramos were recognized for scholastic and athletic achievements with Academic Girl All-State Volleyball and Track and Field. Additionally, student-athletes were recognized for their participation in the Special Olympics in San Antonio on May 14. Participants included Jesus Espinoza, Briana Garcia, Monica Gonzalez, Gracie Ramirez, and Jason Wilson.

The Board of Trustees provided approval for the district to enter into a Letter of Agreement with the Brownsville Independent School District for Adult Continuing Education from July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023. Superintendent Theresa Capistran explained that the BISD is the designated the fiscal agent for adult continuing education programs and the agreement would provide Point Isabel ISD, parents, community members and employees continuing education opportunities at no cost to the district.

The Board approved the purchase of the Texas Curriculum Management Program (TCMPC) TEKS Resource System for the 2022- 2023 school year at all PI–ISD campuses.

The Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills (TEKS) Resource System is a systematic K-12 curriculum model designed, maintained, and continuously developed by a collaborative of Education Service Center personnel and exemplary educators from Texas school districts.

