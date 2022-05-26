Best friends graduate top of their class

Special to the PRESS

Bianca Flaig, PIISD Class of 2022 Valedictorian, and Zoe Alysa Stathopoulos, PIISD Class of 2022 Salutatorian, were both born in Harlingen Texas and raised in Port Isabel. The two best friends have known each other the majority of their lives, and are now graduating top of their class.

Stathopoulos says growing up, she spent a lot of time at the beach and with her family. Flaig says growing up she spent a lot of time with family and friends. She says she looks back fondly on her childhood experience.

Stathopoulos and Flaig have both attended PIISD their entire school careers.

Flaig says one thing she’s enjoyed about attending PIISD is the people. “It’s a close community. I like it a lot. There’s a lot of nice people,” she explained.

Stathopoulos says the experience of growing up in PIISD schools has been quite progressive. “They offer a lot of dual enrollment classes here, and we have a lot of good teachers that work here. They definitely make learning a lot easier,” she expanded.

Stathopoulos and Flaig both said they were quite thankful for their calculous teacher Mrs. Gonzales. “She is awesome,” Flaig commented.

