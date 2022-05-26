SPI sees fewer visitors in 2022

By SHELDON MOORE

Special to the PRESS

On Thursday morning, May 19 at 9 a.m., the South Padre Island Chamber of Commerce convened their final Coffee & Conversation gathering of the season.

Attendees in the packed downstairs dining room of the popular island restaurant and brew pub included chamber board members and chamber members as well as several city council members and City Manager Randy Smith.

Alita Bagley, President and CEO of the Chamber explained that these interesting and informative meetings will resume in September, allowing members to focus on the busy summer season.

The featured speaker of the morning was Tom Goodman, Convention & Visitors Bureau Advisory Board Member and President of the recently formed Vacation Rental Managers Association.

Tom began by pointing out that the Island’s revenues, measured by the Hotel Occupancy Tax, is up 9-10% year to date over the same period last year. This in spite of the number of actual rentals being slightly below last year’s level.

He went on to explain that one of the contributing factors to this is the fact that the average daily rental cost for vacation rental properties is up approximately 20%.

