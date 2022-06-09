Coast Guard interdicts two lancha crews illegally fishing US waters

Special to the PRESS

Multiple Coast Guard law enforcement crews detected and interdicted two Mexican lancha boat crews illegally fishing in federal waters off southern Texas, Wednesday.

The Coast Guard Cutter Harold Miller crew, in coordination with Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi and Coast Guard Station South Padre Island, located and stopped two lanchas with a total of nine Mexican fishermen engaged in illegal fishing.

Coast Guard personnel interdicted two lancha boats with high flyers, GPS devices, radios, fishing gear, sharks and 650 pounds of red snapper on board. Coast Guard crews detained the Mexican fishermen and transferred them to border enforcement agents for processing.

