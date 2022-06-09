Costa Cleanups hosts Annual Oceans Day Beach Cleanup

Special to the PRESS

Residents and visitors of South Texas have an opportunity to help protect the environment and wildlife this World Oceans Day while enjoying and exploring beautiful South Padre Island North Beach with friends and family.

Costa Cleanups, a South Padre Island nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving South Texas’ unmaintained beaches, is hosting a family-friendly, community beach cleanup this World Oceans Day on Saturday, June 11 starting at 10 a.m. A volunteer appreciation party will follow the event, including food, music, prizes, and beverages.

President of Costa Cleanups, Tonya Tallard, aims to continue to make strides for our oceans. “Costa Cleanups has removed over 100,000 pounds of trash from South Texas beaches and waterways with the help of community volunteers.

Ocean trash is a major worldwide problem, but South Texans have consistently shown up to address the issue and have made a noticeable impact on the state of our beaches,” she says.

