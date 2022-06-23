RGV welcomes back Pride

Special to the PRESS

Pride is a time to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community and be proud of living openly and authentically. But this year RGV PRIDE cannot ignore the mounting attacks against their community. Powerful people are bullying LGBTQ+ kids and threatening their rights—dozens of states have passed bills to silence and erase the LGBTQ+ community (HRC, 2022).

RGV PRIDE announces the return of an all in-person event, championing a celebration of equality, diversity and inclusion for the Rio Grande Valley and border community. RGV PRIDE, Valley AIDS council, South Texas

Equality Project and AIDS Education and Training Center are joining the millions of LGBTQ+ people and allies who have supported PRIDE since 1970.

While RGV Pride is known for producing “PRIDE in the PARK”, they’re excited to share their newly branded moniker, aimed towards inclusion and healing as one “RGV PRIDE”. “Over the years, we’ve been an active voice for the LGBTQ+ Community producing events throughout the year, and organizing through philanthropic work” stated RGV PRIDE.

“RGV PRIDE allows us to live out authentically, –

Want the entire story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre PRESS, or subscribe to our e-Edition by clicking HERE!