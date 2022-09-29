Abbott announces Small Business Series coming to SPI

Special to the PRESS

On Tuesday, Sept. 27, Governor Greg Abbott announced the next in the statewide 2022 Governor’s Small Business Series to be held in-person in South Padre Island on Thursday, October 6, featuring special guest First Lady Cecilia Abbott.

The Governor’s Small Business Series connects small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs with the resources and information needed to start, strengthen and grow a business.

“Texas leads the nation in job creation as businesses big and small thrive in the Lone Star State,” said Governor Abbott. “I am especially proud that we lead the nation for jobs created by Hispanic women, Black women and veteran women business owners. They are among the three million small businesses in this great state that employ nearly half of all working Texans. Women investing in themselves and inspiring change in others represent the greatest potential for job growth in communities across Texas. I look forward to continuing to work alongside all of our entrepreneurs and small business owners to ensure they have the knowledge and tools needed to succeed.”

