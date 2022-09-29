PI-ISD propositions for swim facility

By KRIEG KOHL

On Tuesday, Nov. 8, citizens of South Padre Island and Cameron county, will be able to perform their civic duty and vote in the 2022 general elections. Many issues are up for decisions on both ballots.

For South Padre Island they are having a special election during their uniform November election cycle. During the year 2022 city council member Lydia Caballero resigned from her position due to health reasons. Her term was set to end in 2023, so a special election was called in order to fill the position for the rest of its term. The two candidates for the position are Reese Lengston and Hector Ramos.

Citizens casting their vote in the Cameron county elections will be presented with a large number of decisions. The ballot will include the Federal election of United States Representative for District 34, whose candidates include Mayra Flores Vincente Gonzalez and Chris Royal. For Texas state elections voters will be deciding the Governor, Lieutenant Governor, and Attorney General, as well as many judges and a state senator position.

As for the city of Port Isabel there are two propositions on the ballot. Proposition A is about the issuance of bonds for street and drainage improvements and the imposition of taxes to pay for the bonds. Proposition B is for a similar set of bonds except they are to be used on parks and recreation.

The Point Isabel Independent School District has three propositions on the ballot. Proposition A is for a bond in order to build a district natatorium or swim facility as well as levying taxes to pay for the bond. As is required, they have made it clear that this would be a property tax increase. Proposition B for PI-ISD is for a bond to renovate, upgrade, or construct new educational facilities as well as equip them and levy taxes to pay for the bond itself. Their final proposition is for a bond for athletic facilities and their infrastructure, as well as the taxes for paying off the bond.

Those who are eligible to participate in the elections can register until Oct. 11 and can apply for a mail in ballot until Oct. 28. For South Padre Island in person voting will take place at the Community Center at 219 West Gardenia, next to city hall. Port Isabel citizens should go to 305 East Maxan.

