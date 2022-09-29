Public comments on LNG amendment

By SHELDON MOORE

Special to the PRESS

On Tuesday, September 22, 2022 a forum for public comment was held regarding a proposed amendment to Next Decade’s Rio Grande LNG project. The event took place at the Port Isabel Cultural & Events Center on Railroad Avenue.

The Rio Grande LNG project is taking place on a 984-acre site in the Port of Brownsville. Next Decade, the project’s developer, has stated that its goal is to provide an annual 27 million metric tons of low carbon intensive liquid natural gas. This would be enough to meet the annual heating requirements for nearly 20 million households. In order for Next Decade to meet the “low carbon intensive” goal, they are proposing an amendment to include a carbon capture and storage facet in the project. This effort is to fulfill a pledge for the facility to use net-zero electricity.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) held the day’s session to invite public comment on the proposed amendment. When asked about the specific object of the forum, Kevin Bowman of FERC stated that “it is to learn more about the public’s questions and concerns regarding the proposed amendment”. FERC provided a court reporter for the day’s sessions to record the individual public comments. It was also stated that persons who could not make the day’s sessions would have until 4 p.m. on Oct. 3, 2022, to submit written comments. An organization named Save RGV also offers a “pre-written comment” online for anyone wishing to simply sign off against the proposed amendment.

The Press spoke with several of those with questions or who were waiting to comment.

Local Realtor Josephine Salas stated that she was present to “get to know more about the project in order to provide accurate information to my prospective clients.”

Brownsville resident Luipita Sanchez said she traveled to Port Isabel to comment because she is “concerned about the environmental aspects of the LNG project and resent that they are receiving large ten-year tax incentives, depriving the local communities of funds.”

